Law and Order: Randall Road, Le Roy, man accused of unlawful surveillance where privacy was expected

Daniel Lee Green, 47, of Randall Road, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He is accused of installing "an imaging device in a location where there was a resonable expectation of privacy." The incident time and date was 4 p.m. on April 25 in the Town of Le Roy. No other details were provided in the report. The investigating officer was Genesee County Sheriff's Youth Officer John Dehm. Green was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court.

Darrell D. Smith, 50, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with: first-degree coercion; first-degree unlawful imprisonment; second-degree menacing; fourth-degree criminal mischief; criminal obstruction of breathing; fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; and criminal tampering. Smith was arrested at 3:43 a.m. on May 6 following a disturbance at 7 Hutchins St., upper. Smith was jailed without bail and was due to reappear in City Court later on May 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Joseph Bailey James, 36, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree assault; third-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree criminal mischief; resisting arrest; and second-degree harassment. James was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on May 7 at 34 Columbia Ave., Batavia. He was jailed without bail and was due in City Court May 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Eric Bolles, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Matthew Robert Reiner, 29, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI, first offense; unreasonable speed through a yield sign; failure to yield right of way at a yield sign; and moving from lane unsafely. Reiner was arrested at 12:37 a.m. on May 12 on Route 98 in Elba after a one-car accident. He was issued appearance tickets for Town of Elba Court on June 14 and released after processing. The case was handled by Genesee County Deputy Howard Wilson, assisted by Deputy Howard Carlson.

Mary K. Shaffer, 38, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 7:09 p.m. on May 5 at 107 State St. after a domestic incident wherein Shaffer is accused of hitting another person in the face. She is due in City Court May 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Matthew H. DeLosh, 26, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operator -- under the influence of alcohol; DWI -- first offense; and DWI -- with a BAC greater than .08 percent. DeLosh was arrested at 10:54 a.m. on May 8 on Ellicott Street following a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, it was learned that his driving privilege was previously suspended for a prior alcohol-related offense. He was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and is due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Office Jamie Givens.

Deborah S. Rodriguez, 49, of Farnsworth Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor, and aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, a misdemeanor. The defendant was arrested May 11 by the county Local Drug Enforcement Task Force in the afternoon following a traffic stop on Holland Avenue in the City of Batavia. She was alllegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to City Court on May 23.

Thomas A. Gilliatt, 51, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor. The defendant was arrested May 10 by the county Local Drug Enforcement Task Force, which was conducting a surveillance in the School Street municipal parking lot in Downtown Batavia when members allegedly witnessed what appeared to be a drug transaction. The task force conducted an investigation and allegedly found Gilliat in possession of a quantity of hydrocodone pills. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for City Court May 16.

James R. Smahol, 31, of Coronado Drive, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and possession of a hypodermic needle. He was stopped at 7:05 p.m. on May 11 on Genesee Street in Pembroke following a traffic complaint. Smahol was allegedly found in possession of three packages of Suboxin without a prescription, plus several baggies of suspected heroin, and three hypodermic needles. He was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Pembroke Court on June 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Lonnie Nati.

Danielle M. Rozell, 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of DWI. She was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on May 7 following a report of a possibly intoxicated female operating a vehicle at a gas station. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in City Court on May 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia GeGroot, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Corey Green, 22, of Smith Street, Warwick, R.I., and three others whose ages and residences were not provided -- Sean A. Goncalves, Bala G. Belmiro and Fernando Campos Roldan -- are all charged with soliciting without a permit. On May 5 at about 10:30 a.m., Batavia Police officers Frank Klimjack and Kevin DeFelice responded to the area of 400 E. Main St. for the report of subjects soliciting for cellular service, according to the police report. During the investigation, it was discovered that the employees did not have permits issued by the City of Batavia Clerk's Office. They were arraigned in City Court where they each pled guilty and were fined $150. They were released after paying their fines.

Mathew John Heimbrecht, 28, of Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with resisting arrest, trespass, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested May 9 on a bench warrant for charges issued on April 6 on Park Road in Batavia. He was arraigned in Town of Darien Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $750 cash or $1,500 bond. He is due in court May 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by a sargeant.

Jared D. Elliott, 19, of Keeney Road, Le Roy, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was stopped at 12:32 a.m. on East Main Street in Batavia and allegedly found to possess marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket for May 23 in City Court, then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer James Ivison.

Justin W. Bird, 28, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Bird was arrested on West Main Street in Batavia at 7:05 p.m. on May 7 following an investigation into a complaint and he was allegedly found to possess marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on May 16, then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Amar S.M. Zainelabdin, 29, no permanent address, is charged with failure to appear on an appearance ticket. Zainelabdin was located by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and turned over to BPD on a City Court arrest warrant. The defendant is scheduled to appear in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.