Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing more than $1K, Bank Street man allegedly threatened neighbor

Kristopher Martin Driffill, 37, of Norwich Drive, Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Driffill was arrested at 2:46 a.m. on March 11 on Park Road in Batavia following an investigation into an incident in the Town of Batavia. The defendant allegegedly stole an amount of money exceeding $1,000 from another person at a local establishment. He was jailed in lieu of $5K cash or $10K bond and is due in Town of Batavia Court on April 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.

Todd F. Smith, 51, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Smith was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on March 13 at 122 Bank St., upper rear apartment, Batavia, following an investigation into an incident wherein he allegedly threatened a neighbor. He was issued an appearance ticket for March 21 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Cory Robert Lapp, 24, of Main Street, Attica, is charged with: DWI; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or higher -- first offense; failure to yield the right of way when entering a roadway; and failure to use turn signal. At 2:18 a.m. on Union Street in Batavia, Lapp was arrested for DWI and the others charges. He was issued an appearance ticket for April 5 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Wilson.

Samual D. Saxman, 19, of Sackett Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment and stalking in the fourth degree. At noon on March 19, Saxman was arrested for allegedly harassing and stalking another person on East Main Street Road, Batavia. He was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and released on his onw recognizance. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on April 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Mark James Salven, 55, of Keeney Road, Le Roy, is charged with: DWI; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or higher; operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate; and driving left of pavement markings in a no-passing zone. At 4:57 p.m. on March 18, following a traffic stop on Keeney Road in the Town of Le Roy, Slaven was arrested for DWI. He was issued an appearance ticket for April 20 in Town of Le Roy Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Le Roy Police Officer Cameron Leight.

Zachary James Walsh, 23, of Route 237, Byron, is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more, DWI, and failure to keep right. Walsh was arrested at 2:07 a.m. on March 18 on Walnut Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. He was allegedly found to have a BAC of .10 percent and subsequently was issued several appearance tickets for Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hale.

George John Budzinack Jr., 37, of Augustine Street, Rochester, is charged with: first-degree aggravated operation; DWI; refusal to take breath test; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle; moving from lane unsafely; and unlawful possession of marijuana. At 9:19 p.m. on March 14, following the investigation of a single-car accident on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford, Budzinack was arrested for DWI and charged with offenses cited. He was issued an appearance ticket for March 21 in Stafford Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth, assisted by Deputy Cassidy Longhini.

Antonio Javier Santiago, 20, of Transit Road, Pavilion, is charged with second-degree harassment. The defendant was arrested at 11:33 a.m. on March 18 after a domestic dispute on Ellicott Street Road in Pavilion in which he allegedly grabbed a former girlfriend during an argument. He was issued an appearance ticket for April 11 in Pavilion Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion, assisted by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Richard L. Mosher, 50, of Zingarra Road, Conyers, Ga., is charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol. He was arrested at 9:58 p.m. on March 14 on Alleghany Road, Pembroke, following a domestic incident on Route 77. He was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court, then released on his own recognizance. He is due in Town of Pembroke Court on April 11. The case has handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Carlton L. Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 1:54 a.m. on March 10 on West Main Street, Batavia, following a shoplifting complaint at Tops Friendly Market where several alcoholic beverages were stolen. He was arrested on scene, then released on an appearance ticket for March 21 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

A 17-year-old resident of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. The youth was arrested following a complaint at Speedway, located at 204 W. Main St., Batavia, about an incident at 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 7. The youth was released on an appearance ticket for April 14 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Rajea S. Thomas, 28, of Sutorius Drive, Rochester, turned himself in at Rochester Police Dpeartment on a Batavia City Court bench warrant for failing to appear on a charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. The defendant was released on an appearance ticket for March 22 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 18, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, had an active bench warrant out of City of Batavia Court for failure to pay a fine. The fine stemmed from an incident on Feb. 9, 2016 wherein it is alleged that Aiken damaged glass at the Batavia Centre City shopping mall. The defendant was arrested without incident on March 13. After arraignment, Aiken was released after paying part of his restitution at Genesee County Probation Department. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer James DeFreze, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Ghislaine Pena, 25, of Highland Park, Batavia, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. on March 11 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on an unspecified incident that occured on July 16. Pena posted $300 cash bail and was released on an appearance ticket for March 22 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Eric Foels.