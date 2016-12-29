Online News. Community Views.

December 29, 2016 - 4:00pm

Law and Order: Trio of arrests -- for shoplifting, petit larceny

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news.
Rosemary Waters, 30, of Batavia, was arrested on Monday (Dec. 26) by SP Batavia Troopers and charged with third-degree burglary following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. After being taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting, it was discovered that a previous shoplifting arrest had left Waters prohibited from entering Walmart property. Waters was processed, arraigned and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
 
James Jayhaij Spivey, 18, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 6 at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive following an investigation into a shoptlifting incident. Spivey allegedly stole merchandise from a local department store and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.
 
A 17-year-old youth who lives on Holland Avenue in Batavia was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant issued because the youth allegedly failed to appear in Town of Batavia Court as ordered. The warrant stems from a petit larceny charge issued at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 on West Main Street in Batavia. The youth was jailed on $250 bail or $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Andrew Hale.

