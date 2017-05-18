Law and Order: Wood Street man accused of using public computer to view child pornography

Robert R. Richmond, 53, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. Richmond was arrested following an investigation and he is accused of using a publicly accessible computer to view child pornography. The incident occured at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 at an unspecified location in Batavia. Richmond was issued an appearance ticket for City Court at 1 p.m. next Tuesday, May 23. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill. (According to Batavia PD, no mug shot is available of the defendant.)

Charles Gregory Monacelli, 43, of West Bacon Road, Albion, is charged with petit larceny. On May 13 at 10:30 a.m., while attending Bontrager's Auction on Wortendyke Road in the Town of Batavia, he allegedly removed a tailgate from a pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road and drove off with it. He was arrested on May 14 and is due in Town of Batavia Court on June 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.

Roy Derwood Hooten, 56, of South Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with promoting prison contraband. Hooten was jailed on May 16 at 3:40 p.m. for an unspecified reason and when he entered the jail he had a walking cane, according to the Sheriff's report. Allegedly later than evening, the cane was found to contain 10 cigarettes. Today, he was charged with promoting prison contraband. Hooten is due in City Court on May 30 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Loftus.

Matthew Brian Starowitz, 28, of Whitney Mill Road, Elba, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a muffler exhaust violation. Starowitz was stopped at 11:42 p.m. on May 12 on Byron-Holley Road, Stafford, following the observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. The defendant allegedly possessed a quantity of marijuana on his person at the time. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Stafford Court on June 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Bryan Charles Greek, 31, of Electric Avenue, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 1:40 a.m. on May 13, the defendant was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in Stafford. He allegedly possessed a "rolled cigar" containing marijuana. Greek was issued an appearance ticket for June 16 in Town of Stafford Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.