Law enforcement incident in Byron reported, one subject at large

Several law enforcement units are on scene at Route 262 and Bank Street Road in Byron and looking for a suspect who fled on foot following a chase.

A missing "gun alert" has been issued; officers found an ammunition clip in the suspect vehicle but a gun is nowhere to be found.

We do not know what prompted the initial chase.

A second suspect is in custody and is thought to be throwing up blood; "he has had several stomach surgeries." Mercy medics are called to the scene to evaluate the patient.

UPDATE 4:28 a.m.: Medics are called to evaluate a second patient who has been bitten by a dog.