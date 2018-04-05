Online News. Community Views.

April 5, 2018 - 4:10am

Law enforcement incident in Byron reported, one subject at large

posted by Billie Owens in byron, crime, news.

Several law enforcement units are on scene at Route 262 and Bank Street Road in Byron and looking for a suspect who fled on foot following a chase.

A missing "gun alert" has been issued; officers found an ammunition clip in the suspect vehicle but a gun is nowhere to be found.

We do not know what prompted the initial chase.

A second suspect is in custody and is thought to be throwing up blood; "he has had several stomach surgeries." Mercy medics are called to the scene to evaluate the patient.

UPDATE 4:28 a.m.: Medics are called to evaluate a second patient who has been bitten by a dog. 

