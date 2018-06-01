Local Matters

June 1, 2018 - 10:29am

Law enforcement responding to report of person poaching turtle eggs in Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in alexander, poaching, crime, turtles, DEC, news.

Law enforcement responded to Cookson Road in Alexander and the vicinity to look for a green or light blue van whose driver was reportedly poaching turtle eggs. They are with the vehicle now.

The call to dispatch came from Department of Environmental Conservation "Officer Wilson," whose office received a recorded phone message tip about the alleged poaching. He has a 30-minute ETA to the scene.

The van's data comes back to an address on Buffalo Street in Attica and the female license holder "has a history of violations."

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: "We are out with her and she has a bucket of eggs," says an officer. "She is the registered owner of the vehicle."

June 1, 2018 - 10:57am
Jason Crater
I appreciate the irony of poached eggs in the headline. Nice work!

June 1, 2018 - 12:00pm
Billie Owens
Thanks, Jason, but believe it or not I wrote it without cleverness in mind. Only after you pointed it out, did I notice. That's me!

