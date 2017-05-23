Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School gets $3,500 from Lowe's for Builders Club

Press release:

We are thrilled to announce that Lowe’s has awarded the Le Roy Jr. /Sr. High School $3,500 in funding for our “Builders Club” project.

The grant was written as a collaboration between our instructional tech coach, Jen Bertrand, and our Technology Education teacher, Matt Kleehammer. The grant application was based on the goal of an authentic opportunity for our students to project plan, build, create, and connect with our school and surrounding community.

We look forward to sharing the “Builders Club” with the Le Roy community. We expect that this project will be up and running this September with students able to take real-time staff or community building requests and turn them into a reality.

Our school and community will greatly benefit from this grant. We wish to thank our friends at Lowe’s for generously supporting this important project!

All K-12 public schools in the United States are eligible for the Toolbox for Education program. More information is available at www.ToolboxforEducation.com.