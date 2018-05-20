Le Roy students spent Friday together, focusing on what they 'Believe in...'

Submitted photos and press release:

On Friday, May 18, the entire Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School traveled to Wolcott Street Elementary School to do a classroom activity with our little Knights!

The Jr.-Sr. High School divided the school into 30 teams that each connected with an elementary class.

Each team had a student leader who facilitated the group through an introduction and a discussion around our “Believe in...” visual, which listed key character traits and behaviors (Believe In... doing the right thing, kindness, honesty, acceptance, helping others, teamwork, being brave, dreaming big, and yourself).

The students participated in sharing why, when, and how they show these qualities on a daily basis. Then students paired up and created their own “Believe” rock, listing their chosen top character quality along with a picture.

The groups had a chance to share their rocks which will be split up and displayed in a rock garden at both schools.