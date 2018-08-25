Local Matters

August 25, 2018 - 12:37pm

Le Roy's Women of the Moose host Pig Roast Sept. 29 to benefit YWCA of Genesee County

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, YWCA of Genesee County, Loyal Order of Moose No. 1132, Women of the Moose, charity, news, Announcements.

Women of the Moose in Le Roy will host a Pig Roast to benefit the YWCA of Genesee County from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1132, located at 21 Bank St. in Le Roy.

Open to the public.

There will be basket raffles, prize raffles, and 50/50. Also, the YWCA will be on hand selling their cash raffle tickets for a chance at the Grand Prize of $10,000. Only 200 tickets at $100 apiece will be sold for the Grand Prize. Drawing will be held Dec. 6.

Food: roasted pork, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, roll and butter, dessert. All you can eat; includes a bottle of water. Cash bar. No take-out containers will be provided for in-house dining.

Price: Adults -- $12; Kids 11 and older -- $7; Kids 10 and under eat free.

Tickets available at the Le Roy Moose Lodge or at the YWCA, 301 North St., Batavia; or by calling Martha Bailey at 261-0714.

All proceeds benefit the YWCA of Genesee County to help with the important work they do in our community.

