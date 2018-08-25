Le Roy's Women of the Moose host Pig Roast Sept. 29 to benefit YWCA of Genesee County

Women of the Moose in Le Roy will host a Pig Roast to benefit the YWCA of Genesee County from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1132, located at 21 Bank St. in Le Roy.

Open to the public.

There will be basket raffles, prize raffles, and 50/50. Also, the YWCA will be on hand selling their cash raffle tickets for a chance at the Grand Prize of $10,000. Only 200 tickets at $100 apiece will be sold for the Grand Prize. Drawing will be held Dec. 6.

Food: roasted pork, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, roll and butter, dessert. All you can eat; includes a bottle of water. Cash bar. No take-out containers will be provided for in-house dining.

Price: Adults -- $12; Kids 11 and older -- $7; Kids 10 and under eat free.

Tickets available at the Le Roy Moose Lodge or at the YWCA, 301 North St., Batavia; or by calling Martha Bailey at 261-0714.

All proceeds benefit the YWCA of Genesee County to help with the important work they do in our community.