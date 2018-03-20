Learn about 'Companion Plants for Bearded Iris' at Cornell Extension with Master Gardener

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners this spring as we “Catch the Gardening Bug.” Our first gardening program this spring will be “Companion Plants for Bearded Iris” on March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., presented by Master Gardener Brenda Fox.

Bearded iris are some of the most beautiful flowers, yet are surprisingly easy to grow. The first half of the program will focus on how best to grow iris, and will discuss when to plant or divide, soil preparation and sun requirements. The second half will explore colorful combinations with shrubs and perennials. These will be illustrated with lavish photos showing both contrasting and complementary color schemes.

Other topics will be “Dahlias 101” on April 5; “Permaculture 2.0” on April 18 and “Dividing Perennials” on April 25.

Classes will be held at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension at 420 E. Main St., Batavia. Cost is $10 per person. Preregistration is required as class size is limited.

Contact Brandie at 585-343-3040, ext. 101 or stop by our office to register. Visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information.