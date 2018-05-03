Libertarian candidate for governor to visit Batavia Monday morning

Press release:

New York gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe (L), will meet with citizens of Batavia on Monday, May 7, to share concerns and discuss solutions to New York-specific business challenges including regulations, taxes, and the overall business climate.

“We need to unleash the individual New Yorker, who loves their state and wants to bring value to their community,” said Sharpe, a former business owner and leadership management consultant. “We must stop limiting them and start encouraging them to be innovators in their communities. I’m excited to hear what they have to say.”

The event will be hosted at T. F. Brown's (214 E. Main St., Batavia) from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast will be provided for residents and business owners who attend. A brief press conference will be held immediately following the event.

Larry Sharpe (L) is a Bronx native, a Marine Corps veteran, an entrepreneur, and a management consultant with 15 years of experience mentoring international executives, entrepreneurs & sales people.

He is also a teacher, previously serving as a guest instructor for business management and leadership at institutions such as Yale University, Columbia University, Baruch College and John Jay College.

He is now running for governor of New York in order to make education more effective through innovation, reform the criminal justice system to focus on rehabilitation, and build an economy that works for all of New York State.

For more information about Larry Sharpe’s plan for New York, visit http://www.larrysharpe.com/.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Deborah Kerr-Rosenbeck as 585-356-1712.