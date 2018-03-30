'Life, Lines & Light' opens at ILGR in Batavia April 3, opening reception is April 13

Press release:

The fourth ARTiculations Ability Exhibition® -- a forum for artists with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties to display their work publicly -- will open at Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in Batavia on Tuesday, April 3.

Titled "Life, Lines & Light," it features the work of Beth Allen, DMV, a veterinarian and mental health activist, whose photographs of animals, plants and beautiful landscapes, mostly in Genesee County, depict inspirations from her own life journey.

A product of a partnership between ILGR and the University Heights Arts Association (UHAA), the Exhibit will be on display through June 22th.

The Opening Reception, is Friday, April 13th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at ILGR’s office, 113 Main St., Suite 5, in Batavia . Allen will be handing out a few of the photo postcards she has created for sharing as Door Prizes at the Reception.

An amateur photographer who picked up the hobby from her mother, Allen found the "mindfulness" she employs when taking pictures to be soothing for her mental health issues, and useful in the support groups she facilitates, so she has dubbed the process "Mindful Moments."

Other artists with disabilities residing in the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are encouraged to submit their work to this juried competition, as there will be additional ARTiculations® planned quarterly exhibits in the future.

For more than a year, ILGR has been “art partnering” for people with disabilities with the UHAA, a group of artists in North Buffalo with a commitment to community that places art in businesses and nonprofits through an established ARTpartnering program.

The organizers are pleased to note that the ARTiculations Ability Exhibitions® have “mapped” into UHAA’s system by placing a plaque with a Quick Response (QR) code scatter bar graph that can bring up information about it when scanned by your smart phone.

For questions on the event, please call Bridget Mosman at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.