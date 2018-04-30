Lil Irish Basketball Banquet celebrated hard work and sportsmanship by players at St. Joe's

Press release:

St. Joseph Catholic School held its annual Lil Irish Basketball Banquet on Thursday, April 26, to honor those students that participated this year.

These third- through sixth-grade players and their families gathered together to celebrate the hard work and perseverance that they showed throughout the basketball season.

Their dedicated coaches taught them how to always play hard but more importantly to always show respect and sportsmanship toward their teammates and other players.

Congratulations to the following 2018 Lil Irish Basketball players and their coaches for another great year:

Third- and fourth-grade boys coached by Mark Fitzpatrick

Colton Callard, Clayton Conrad, Finn Davies, Benjamin Ferrando, Evan Fitzpatrick, Steven Karas, Noah Kowalski, Noah Figlow, Owen Therrien, Nicholas Compton, and Andrew Compton.

Third- and foruth-grade girls coached by Michelle Falleti, Vincent Falleti & Dan Milliman

Maddison Klotzbach, Sofia Falleti, Emma Fitch, Peyton Goebert, Elizabeth Lankford, Riley Yunker, Amelia Sorochty, Karleigh Driffill, Gianna Falleti, Lyllian Miller, Clairissa Milliman, and Lucia Zambito.

Fifth- and sixth-grade boys coached by Ed King

Andrew Kaus, Chance King, Nilsson Laska, Matthew Compton, Gabe Castro, Jaden Firmstone, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nate Goras, and Kalen Muehlig.

Fifth- and sixth-grade girls coached by Kati Sisson and Ed King

Sara Murray, Gracie Phillips, Katelyn Kowalski, Kaitlyn Landers, Kate Ricupito, Emma Sisson, Hannah Tenney, Katelyn Witherow, Sophia Papponetti, Loretta Sorochty, and Teresa Compton.