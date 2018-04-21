Lineup all set for American Warrior Concert at The Ridge NY June 1-2

Information from Tracy Lyons -- team leader, American Warrior Concert, Strength In Numbers Entertainment:

LE ROY -- The Ridge NY in Le Roy is hosting the second annual American Warrior Concert Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, and veterans and military (active and reserve) members get FREE general admission, along with children age 12 and under.

Veterans and military members (active and reserve) can also opt to upgrade and get half off of VIP tickets, if they wish.

General admission ticket prices for the public are: One Day -- $30; One Day VIP -- $60; Both Days -- $50; Both Days VIP -- $100. There is also a ticket service fee for all ticket purchases; all sales final.

American Warrior Concert (AWC) is known for its "Celebration of our Troops, Veterans and American Way of Life."



This event also donates to a nonprofit veterans' organization and this year's event beneficiary is WNY Heroes Inc. It provides veterans, members of the armed services, and the widows and children of deceased veterans with access to essential services, financial assistance and resources that support their lives and sustain their dignity.

All ages are welcome at AWC. There will be a main stage, acoustic side stage, optional camping, VIP tent, craft beer, BBQ, vendor booths, and at least 28 bands/performers.





There will be bands from many genres of music, lots of local vendors and other organizations that serve our veterans.



An Honor Wall will be set up, with local submissions made by people wishing to honor their military friend/family heroes. With a $5 contribution, you can honor a vet. You provide pics and a bio of your vet honoree and they will post them online, and a physical wall with these displays will honor them at the concert site. To honor a vet this way, click



We hope to make this year's event bigger and better and would love to see more veterans come and enjoy our concert for free.

The concert is made possible by partnering with The Ridge NY and sponsorships from local businesses, including: Red Osier Landmark Restaurant; TJV Mechanical; CAM Construction; Oliver's Candies; Livingston Associates; Batavia Legal Printing; Ken Barrett Cadillac Chevrolet; Stan's Harley Davidson; Genesee County SCOPE; Watson Guitars; Le Roy Hardware; Genesee Valley PennySaver; Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew; Orcon Industries; Crosby's Stores; Eye of Newt Tattoo; Steven Drexler Agency; Wilkins RV; Hawley Insurance; U.S. Gypsum Co.; Northwoods Sportsman Club; The Divine Tree; Andy's Pizzeria; and D&R Depot to name a few.