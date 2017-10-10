Local government workshop on planning for extreme weather events to be held in Batavia next month

Press release:

New York Sea Grant, the Syracuse University Environmental Finance Center, and the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council will offer a new hands-on resiliency building training at the daylong Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council Regional Local Government Workshop on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 17, in Batavia.

Preregistration is requested by Nov. 7. It will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites on Park Road in Batavia.

Attendees will participate in interactive scenario-building and decision-making exercises and develop response strategies to better prepare for impacts on natural and built environments during extreme weather events and other community challenges.

Small group discussions will include how a community can save money on flood insurance, information about the New York State Risk Assessment Tool, and details on the Flood Smart Community and Climate Smart Community programs.

The resiliency training sessions will include representatives from the National Weather Service, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of State, and the Town of Greece.

"We are pleased to partner with New York Sea Grant, the Syracuse University Environmental Finance Center, and all the resiliency track presenters to help regional communities reduce areas of vulnerability and better prepare to preempt or manage future extreme events," said David S. Zorn, executive director of the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council.

The resiliency track is one of three distinct tracks offered at this semi-annual Regional Local Government Workshop cosponsored by the nine counties of the Genesee-Finger Lakes region.

For registration details, questions and more information, contact David S. Zorn, 585-454-0190, ext. 14, [email protected], or visit http://www.gflrpc.org/fallworkshop.html.

New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, and one of 33 university-based programs under the National Sea Grant College Program of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For updates on New York Sea Grant Great Lakes and marine district activities, visit www.nyseagrant.org. For more information on the NYSG Great Lakes Coastal Community Development Program, see www.nyseagrant.org/ccd.