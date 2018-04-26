Online News. Community Views.

April 26, 2018 - 3:50pm

Local police and fire hockey team enjoyed fast-paced tourney in Buffalo last weekend

posted by Billie Owens in sports, hockey, genesee county, firefighters, police, Police and Fire Hockey Team.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia/Genesee Police and Fire Hockey Team participated in the third annual 2018 Police and Fire Ice Hockey Tournament in Buffalo this past weekend.

Twenty teams participated in the tourney, coming to Buffalo from as far south as South Carolina, and as far north as London, Ontario, Canada.

It was another enjoyable, face-paced weekend for our local boys, who played against teams from Canada, Erie County, and Homeland Security.

All our thanks to those who came out and cheered us on! The team was once again sponsored this year by Ken’s Charcoal Pits & BBQ, with many thanks going to Ken Mistler.

