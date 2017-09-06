Local Sheriff's Association Golf Tournament is Sept. 23 at Terry Hills

The GC Sheriff's Employees Association Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia.

Cost is $75 per person and includes green fees, cart, lunch, dinner, awards and prizes.

Registration and lunch starts at 11 a.m.

Shotgun start for golf at noon.

Sponsor a tee or green or $100; sponsor a deputy for $375 -- includes tee/green sings & 1 foursome.

Proceeds go to help support the GCSEA Fundraiser Account and Veterans One-stop Center of WNY Inc.

The golf tournament is open to everyone. Come enjoy a great day of fun and golf; help support our veterans, the GCSEA and the nonprofits is helps throughout the year.

Terry Hills is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road.

For more information, contact Norman Itjen at (585) 409-4540 or email [email protected]