March 21, 2018 - 1:08pm

Local student leaders to hold rally at Williams Park and march to Batavia City Hall this Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in March for our Lives, batavia, news, gun violence, protest, student rally.

Press release:

On Saturday, March 24th, the kids and families of March for Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today. There will also be a rally that day in Batavia, followed by a march to Batavia City Hall.

Led by student leaders, we will march in solidarity with Washington, D.C.

When: Saturday, March 24th, 12 p.m.

Where: Rally at Williams Park, 101 Pearl St., Batavia

What: Speeches by local student leaders as well as local Pastor Jim Renfrew and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Lieutenant Gary Pudup of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence. A march to Batavia City Hall will follow the rally.

For more information please contact [email protected]

