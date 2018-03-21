Local student leaders to hold rally at Williams Park and march to Batavia City Hall this Saturday
Press release:
On Saturday, March 24th, the kids and families of March for Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today. There will also be a rally that day in Batavia, followed by a march to Batavia City Hall.
Led by student leaders, we will march in solidarity with Washington, D.C.
When: Saturday, March 24th, 12 p.m.
Where: Rally at Williams Park, 101 Pearl St., Batavia
What: Speeches by local student leaders as well as local Pastor Jim Renfrew and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Lieutenant Gary Pudup of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence. A march to Batavia City Hall will follow the rally.
For more information please contact [email protected]
Recent comments