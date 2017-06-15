Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to speak at tonight's YWCA Women of Distinction Awards Gala

Press release:

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will make a stop at YWCA’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala tonight to address the audience and say a few words about the event and YWCA’s mission. The awards ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. in Stuart Steiner Theatre, 1 College Road.

“We are very honored to host Lt. Hochul for a visit at this year’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala,” YWCA Executive Director Jeanne Walton said.

“She will add yet another layer to our prestigious lineup of representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, Congressman Chris Collins and Genesee County Legislature.”

The event includes award presentations to Krysten Schmidt of Ladies First, Dee Quinn Miller, Western New York Tech Academy, Zonta Club, the Rev. Roula Alkhouri, Lewis Tree Service and Georgann Carrubba of TenCar Inc. An appetizer reception and basket and live auction will follow at 6:30 p.m. in The Forum.

Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a table of 10. For tickets or more information, call (585) 343-5808.