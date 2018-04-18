Magic convention convenes in Batavia in a week

Press release:

Batavia will once again host the “Original Close-Up Magic Convention” Obie’s 4F convention. This very prestigious gathering draws close-up magicians from 21 countries all over the world. While the first event was held in 1971, Batavia has been the host location for the last 20 years.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has been assisting conference planners with their visit, providing dining guides, visitor coupons and the area visitor guide. The estimated economic impact for this five-day event is $86,000 being left in our community.

The Quality Inn in Batavia is the host location for the more than 250 people that arrive Wednesday to Sunday, April 25-29. This “by-invitation-only” convention will also honor Rocco Silano, an American born, award-winning magician who has appeared on many television shows.

Obie Obrien is the founder of the convention and has an impressive resume filled with not only numerous awards in magic, two master's degrees; but also experience playing, coaching and refereeing several sports, including being an official scorer at the 1980 Olympic Games.

The convention kicks off on Wednesday evening and carries through Saturday with lectures, classes, and shows. The majority of the guests are picked up by shuttles from the Buffalo and Rochester airports and brought here. Once in Batavia, they will travel on foot and by taxi to explore the area.