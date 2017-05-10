Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 10, 2017 - 1:50pm

Man on lawnmower tangled up in lilac 'tree'

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news.

A woman called 9-1-1 to report "her husband is on a lawnmower, stuck in a lilac tree," says a dispatcher. "We're trying to figure out what's going on."

A first responder is en route to help.

The location is 8156 State Street Road, Batavia.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: A state trooper who responded said the family dog's barking alerted the woman to the problem and she called dispatch. Her husband had riden the lawnmower under the tree and a branch landed on his chest, pinning him in and causing the seat to recline (instead of the seat breaking, a safety feature). Because he was stuck in a reclining position, he could not reach the lawnmower's controls. He was stuck like that for about 20 minutes before the trooper arrived on scene. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button