Man on lawnmower tangled up in lilac 'tree'

A woman called 9-1-1 to report "her husband is on a lawnmower, stuck in a lilac tree," says a dispatcher. "We're trying to figure out what's going on."

A first responder is en route to help.

The location is 8156 State Street Road, Batavia.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: A state trooper who responded said the family dog's barking alerted the woman to the problem and she called dispatch. Her husband had riden the lawnmower under the tree and a branch landed on his chest, pinning him in and causing the seat to recline (instead of the seat breaking, a safety feature). Because he was stuck in a reclining position, he could not reach the lawnmower's controls. He was stuck like that for about 20 minutes before the trooper arrived on scene.