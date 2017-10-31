Man pleads guilty in case of home improvements paid for, but work not completed

A 39-year-old former Alabama resident pled guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor this afternoon in Genesee County Court in connection with complaints about construction work paid for but not completed.

Dana Ryan, who used to live on Galloway Road but now lives on Pratt Road in Batavia, was originally charged with one count of fourth degree grand larceny in the Town of Batavia, and one in the Town of Pembroke; a misdemeanor charge of misappropriation of property is pending in the Town of Batavia Court.

Under the terms agreed to today, he waived the spector of a grand jury indictment and pled guilty to a single count of grand larceny, 4th, and the pending misdemeanor property misappropriation charge.

The charges against Ryan, who completed the 11th grade, were brought in July after an investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office following a complaint in Batavia and another in Pembroke. The victims told Investigator J.M. Graff, who was assisted by Deputy K.M. McCarthy, that they made payments to Ryan pursuant to construction contracts for work agreed upon but not completed.

They claimed payments made to Ryan for home-improvement contracts were not allocated into a proper account and the funds were used by the defendant for purposes other than the agreed upon work.

Judge Charles Zambito asked Ryan if between Sept. 18, 2016 and May 15 he stole property in excess of $1,000 and Ryan said "Yes."

The Batavia native with close-cropped blond hair and a thin build, wore a black hoodie advertising a tree service company and gray jeans to court. He faces maximum jail time of one-and-a-third to four years and agreed to pay just under an estimated $9,000 in total restitution to two victims -- one male and one female, who are under temporary orders of protection from Ryan until Oct. 31, 2018.

Zambito told Ryan that if he does not follow the rules, or make court appearances, or is uncooperative with the Probation Department, then he will be in trouble. Ryan can't get arrested or violate any conditions he is required to abide by, otherwise the terms of sentencing under the plea agreement are null and void; although the guilty plea would remain, the judge could impose a harsher sentence.

Genesee Justice has already notified the judge of some violations, one on Oct. 17 and another one before that, plus three assessment appointments were missed at Horizon Health Services.

Public Defender Jerry Ader told Zambito that the issue with Horizon was they had the incorrect client phone number, but that has been corrected and Ryan has an appointment with them on Monday.

"If I get one more notice I will revoke your supervision (under Genesee Justice pending sentencing) and you will go to jail (now)."

Ryan said he understood.

Sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.