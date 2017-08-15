Online News. Community Views.

August 15, 2017 - 11:59am

Man unconscious after tire explosion at Zuber Farms, Byron

posted by Billie Owens in byron, news, accidents.

A man is unconscious after a tire exploded at Zuber Farms, 5633 Tower Hill Road. Byron Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. Mercy Flight in Batavia is put on ground standby.

UPDATE 12 p.m.: Mercy Flight is cancelled.

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: The chief on scene says responders can continue in non-emergency mode to the structure east of the main building. A tire exploded off its rim, striking the victim.

