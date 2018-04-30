Online News. Community Views.

April 30, 2018 - 7:27pm

'Mark Twain Live!' comes to Stone Church in Bergen May 17

posted by Billie Owens in news, bergen, Announcements.

Mike Randall will perform his one-man show "Mark Twain LIve!" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, at the Stone Church Presbyterian Church in Bergen.

Cost is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors 65+; and $10 for students.

For tickets, call 494-2153 or 682-6147.

The church is located at 7549 S. Lake Road, Bergen.

Randall, the senior meteorologist for WKBW-TV in Buffalo, has been performing this act for more than 40 years.

He is endorsed by the Mark Twain Museum of Buffalo and has performed this act nationwide, from off-Broadway in NYC and the State Department in Washington, D.C., to the Associated Press Television-Radio Association awards in Los Angeles.

The Daughters of the American Revolution awarded him a special honor for authenticity.

Find out more at www.MikeRandallLive.com

