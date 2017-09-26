September 26, 2017 - 3:44pm
Mark Your Calendar: Annual family-style turkey dinner at Byron Presbyterian Church is Oct. 15, take-outs available
posted by Billie Owens in news, byron, Announcements.
The Annual Turkey Dinner at Byron Presbyterian Church will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.
It is located at 6293 Main St. in Byron.
Food is served family style. Take-outs available.
Handicap accessible.
Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children; kids 5 and under eat free.
Also, crafts and cookbooks will be for sale.
