Mark Your Calendar: Annual family-style turkey dinner at Byron Presbyterian Church is Oct. 15, take-outs available

The Annual Turkey Dinner at Byron Presbyterian Church will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

It is located at 6293 Main St. in Byron.

Food is served family style. Take-outs available.

Handicap accessible.

Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children; kids 5 and under eat free.

Also, crafts and cookbooks will be for sale.