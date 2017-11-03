Online News. Community Views.

November 3, 2017 - 5:47pm

Mark Your Calendar: Arc of Genesee Orleans to host Chili & Chowder Fest & Bake Sale on Nov. 18

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Arc of Genesee Orleans, chili & chowder fest.

Press release:

The Arc of Genesee Orleans will host the annual Chili & Chowder Fest & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Arc Community Center in Batavia.

There will be a raffle of 100 theme baskets. (Need not be present to win.)

Time is 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Early ticket sales only Friday 11/17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The center is located at 38 Woodrow Road.

This event benefits people with disabilities in our communities.

Want to DONATE a basket? Call 343-4203.

