Mark Your Calendar: Ascension Parish hosts Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 2

Press release:

We are happy to announce that Ascension Parish in Batavia is hosting a Christmas Bazaar to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 17 Sumner St. in the Community Hall.

This event will feature Mrs. Claus’s Café, Visits with St. Nicholas, Used Book Sale, Basket Raffle and Placek Sale.

In addition there will be children games including snowman bowling, jingle boxes, treasure chest and many more. There will be more than 25 vendors just in time for holiday shopping including Perfectly Posh, Tastefully Simple, Chiselwood, along with handmade items for sale. Each vendor will have a door prize to give away to a lucky winner.