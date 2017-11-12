Mark Your Calendar: Dec. 2 is Le Roy's 'Jinglin' All the Way Festive 5K Run/Walk' for charity

Press release:

"Jinglin' All the Way Festive 5K Run/Walk" will be held in Le Roy beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Check-in/registration is at the Masonic Temple, located at 8 W. Main St.

Proceeds from the event benefit a Le Roy charity; this year's recipient is the Le Roy Pantry & Help Fund Inc.

Cost to register is $20 per adult, plus a toy donation for the Le Roy Pantry. Cost on race day is $25. Students pay $10 to preregister, plus a toy.

There will be a Jinglin' Post-race Party, graciously hosted by Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn, which will provide food, drink specials and music. The race is held in conjunction with the Le Roy Winterfest, which culminates with Santa lighting the Christmas tree in the center of the Village.

There will be a raffle for a basket valued at $75. Every nonperishable food item donated gets you one ticket for this basket raffle.

Go to TRItheOatka.com to register and see details.

The event is sponsored by the Tri the Oatka Committee.

About the committee:

About seven years ago, a group of friends got into a fitness regime. They participated in 5K run events in local areas. They made a day of the occasion because they enjoyed the sense of achievement they felt when they crossed the finish line. They always ran for charities or causes: breast cancer, leukemia, hemophilia, melanoma or some type of memorial run.

This made race day a win-win for all. The 5K runs quickly turned into 10K runs. Shortly after, they were purchasing road bikes and then swimsuits, goggles and wetsuits. They were transformed into Triathletes.

In 2011, they agreed that Le Roy was a great place to host such an event. They decided to take advantage of the beautiful Oatka Creek with a canoe / kayak event to replace the swim. And so….the “TritheOatka” was born; 5K run, 13-mile bike, 1.6-mile canoe or kayak. Thirty-eight teams competed that first year, doubling in year two.

The event continues to grow and the Jinglin' all the Way Festive 5K is now added.

Proceeds from the committee's events are always given back to the Le Roy community. The Le Roy Community Pool, LCCP, Sunshine Nursery School, Love Bugs Pre-K Program, the Le Roy Pantry & Help Fund Inc., Grace’s Kitchen, and Le Roy Nursery School have all benefitted.

More so, though, it is the school that has benefitted. Since 2014, $4,000 has been awarded to Le Roy seniors for the Tri the Oatka Scholarship fund.

The committee has given to the Back-Pack program and again donated $1,000 for this school year.

Working with Joanne Hyde, they have purchased headsets for the grade school for all the computers in both labs, and purchased 100 pair of ear buds for kids who couldn’t afford their own. In 2015 they donated funds to the Ecology Club for their trip to Yellowstone. They will also be funding Mrs. Horgan’s CPR class this year and plan to continue helping with the expense of this program as long as funds allow.

Hoping for Your Support

"We are hoping we can have your support with encouraging students and staff to participate in our December 2nd 5K either by running, walking or volunteering. ... The Le Roy Pantry receives the donated toys and nonperishables from this event and it is a great and affordable way for our kids to help make a difference to many people in our own community.

"We hope we can count on you to continue helping our students and our community."

Sincerely,

Gabrielle & Scott Keister Karen & Steve Samis

Tami & Pete Loftus Amy & Dan Vanderhoof