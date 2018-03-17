Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs Spring Concert April 29 at O-A Central Auditorium

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will perform its 2018 Spring Concert in the auditorium of Oakfield-Alabama Central School beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. The school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

Conductors are: Mark Flynn, guest conductor, high school band director at Akron Central School; Dan Klinczar, member conductor, elementary band director at Alexander Central School; and Philip J. Briatico, conductor and founder of the GVWE, Warsaw Central School.

Admission cost: Adults -- $10; Seniors (55+) & Veterans -- $8; Students (with ID) -- $5; Children age 5 and under -- FREE; Family Deal -- $25 -- for immediate family and children -- mother and/or father and up to four children.

These works will be featured:

"Arabesque" -- Samuel Hazo

"Flourish for Glorious John" -- Ralf Vaughan Williams

"Joy Revisited" -- Frank Tichelli

"The Chimes of Liberty" -- Edwin Franko Goldwin

"My Fair Lady" -- Lerner & Loewe

"Cherish" -- The Association

The Music of Carly Simon

"A Childhood Remembered" -- Rossano Galante

"Prelude, Siciliano & Rondo" -- Malcolm Arnold

This program is made possible in part by the Reach Grant program administered by GO ART!

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to creat the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

Contact: [email protected]