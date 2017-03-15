Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble Spring Concert is April 30 at Elba Central School

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will hold its Spring Concert in the auditorium of Elba Central School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Philip J. Briatico is the conductor.

It will feature these works:

"A Copeland Tribute" -- Clair Grundman

"Barnum & Bailey's Favorite" -- Karl King

"Ghost Train" -- Eric Whitacre

"New York: 1927" -- Warren Barker

Highlight's from Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel"

"When Jesus Wept" -- William Schuman

Sounds of the Carpenters

"Hymn to a Blue Hour" -- John Mackey

"Bond...James Bond" -- arrangements by Stephen Bulla

Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors age 55 and up, and veterans; $5 for students with I.D.; children ages 5 and under are free. Get a Family Deal for $25 for mom and dad and up to four children.

Also, there will be a Meal Deal printed on the back of the tickets, offering a deal at Chap's Elba Diner, which can only be used immediately following the concert for 10 percent off the dining bill.

This program is made possible, in part, by the Reach Grant program administered by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.

The purpose of the Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

To contact the ensemble, email [email protected]