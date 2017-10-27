Mark Your Calendar: GV Wind Ensemble performs Nov. 19 in Alexander auditorium

Information provided by Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble.

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will perform an Autumn Concert beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Alexander Central Auditorium. It is located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.

Philip J. Briatico is the conductor.

These are the works to be featured:

"Life Dances" -- William Himes -- featuring Guest ConductorJohn Maguda

"Moorside March" -- Holst -- featuring Member Conductor Katherine Robinson

Irish Tune from County Derry -- Percy Aldridge Grainger

"Joy" -- Frank Tichelli

"Emblem of Unity" -- J.J. Richards

Highlights from "Fiddler on the Roof"

A tribute to Stevie Wonder in concert

"Climb to Glory" -- William Palange (Veterans Day)

"March of the Trolls" -- Edvard Grieg, arr. Beck

"Chester" -- William Schuman

Admission prices are:

$10 -- Adult

$8 -- Senior (55+) & Veteran

$5 -- Student (with ID)

Free -- Children 5 years old & under

$25 -- Family Deal -- for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four (4) children.

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble is based in Batavia.

This program is made possible, in part, by the Reach Grant program administered by the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.

Contact: [email protected]