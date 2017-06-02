Mark your calendar: HLOM presents area historian Rose O'Keefe June 24 to speak about Frederick Douglass and his family

Press release:

The Holland Land Office is proud to present the Rochester area historian Rose O'Keefe. At noon on Saturday, June 24, she will be speaking on the life and times of Frederick Douglass and his family while living in Rochester.

This is a free event and the public is invited.

O'Keefe is a well-known authority on many of Rochester's more famous citizen and is responsible for many of tours of Mt. Hope Cemetery in the city.

Frederick Douglass — famed author, orator and former slave — spent 25 years with his family in Rochester, beginning in 1848. Despite living through one of our nation’s most bitter and terrifying times, Frederick and his wife, Anna, raised five children in a loving home with flower, fruit and vegetable gardens.

While Frederick traveled widely, fighting for the freedom and rights of his brethren, Anna cared for their home and their family and extended circle. Their house was open to fugitives on the Underground Railroad, visiting abolitionists and houseguests who stayed for weeks, months and years at a time.

Local author O’Keefe weaves together the story of the Douglass’ experience in Rochester and the indelible mark they left on the Flower City.

Those interested can RSVP if they wish by calling the museum at 585-343-4727, emailing at [email protected] , or by coming to the museum at 131 W. Main St., Batavia.

"Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them."

-- Frederick Douglass