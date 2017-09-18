Mark Your Calendar: HomeCare & Hospice to hold its first October Fest fundraiser at Batavia Downs Oct. 21

From information provided by HomeCare & Hospice:

Help HomeCare & Hospice Foundation Inc. raise funds for area patients and families by participating in its inaugural October Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event, sponsored by Overhead Door of Batavia, National Fuel, and Stan’s Harley-Davidson, will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Paddock Room at Batavia Downs. It is located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

The October Fest will include 25+ vendors for beer, wine, and food tasting, live harness racing, a cash bar, DJ, 50/50 drawing, and more than $2,000 worth of basket raffle prizes! With the purchase of a $25 pre-sale ticket or $30 at the door, you will receive $10 of free play, food, wine and beer sampling vouchers, and a sandwich or bratwurst.

You must be 21 years of age or older to register for and be admitted to the event. Please bring a valid ID the day of the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the HomeCare & Hospice in Batavia, located at 29 Liberty St., or the Warsaw office at 450 N. Main St. You can also purchase tickets at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce (8276 Park Road, Batavia), Big Pauly’s Pizza (314 Ellicott St., Batavia), or online at HomeCare-Hospice.org/October-Fest.

Special discounted tickets for designated drivers are available for $15. Discounts are also available at the Batavia Downs Hotel for the night of the event. If you are interested, please call the Batavia Downs Hotel at (585) 815-7000 and mention HomeCare & Hospice.

HomeCare & Hospice is also seeking volunteers to help during the event. If you would like to find out more about volunteering or to pre-register for the October Fest, please call Nick O’Keefe at (800) 719-7129 or email him at [email protected].

About HomeCare & Hospice

HomeCare & Hospice is a nonprofit organization serving a large population in Western New York. Our focus is on providing patient care as a person enters the later stages to end stage of life, and on alleviating the stress this can cause their families. We do this through providing care within the home and keeping hospital stays to a minimum. We operate on two levels – Providing licensed homecare services as well as hospice services.

To reach HomeCare & Hospice's administrative office in Olean, call (716) 372-5735.