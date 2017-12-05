Melissa Cianfrini promoted to First District Attorney, D.A. announces today

Press release:

On Jan. 1, Assistant District Attorney Melissa L. Cianfrini will be promoted to the reestablished position of First District Attorney, Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman announced this afternoon.

Cianfrini has been with the office for nearly eight years and has been a litigation attorney for 18 years.

Friedman said that he has been very pleased with the initiative, work ethic and legal skills demonstrated by Cianfrini; that their partners in the criminal justice community have given him nothing but positive feedback about her performance as a prosecuting attorney.

He is very confident, he said, that his office and the community will continue to be well served by First Assistant District Attorney Cianfrini.

The D.A. also expressed his gratitude to County Manager Jay Gsell for supporting the re-instatement of the First Assistant District Attorney position and to the Genesee County Legislature for understanding the need for the D.A.'s office to once again have someone in this role.