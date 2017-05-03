Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 3, 2017 - 3:50pm

Mental Health Association to hold annual meeting luncheon at Terry Hills May 23, must RSVP by May 16

posted by Billie Owens in mental health association of genesee and orleans counties, news, Announcements.

The Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties will hold its annual meeting luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Terry Hills Restaurant. It is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

This year's recipient of the Constance E. Miller Award of Excellence will be Mark O'Brien (LCSW-R), director of Orleans County Mental Health and Community Services.

MHA of Genesee and Orleans Counties Executive Director Thomas Christensen, Ph.D. (LMHC) will be the guest speaker.

The MHA Educational Scholarship awards will also be presented.

Cost for the luncheon is $20. To attend, please RSVP by May 16 to the MHA of Genesee and Orleans Counties, 25 Liberty St., Batavia. Phone is 344-2611 or visit online at www.mhago.org

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button