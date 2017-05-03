Mental Health Association to hold annual meeting luncheon at Terry Hills May 23, must RSVP by May 16

The Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties will hold its annual meeting luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Terry Hills Restaurant. It is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

This year's recipient of the Constance E. Miller Award of Excellence will be Mark O'Brien (LCSW-R), director of Orleans County Mental Health and Community Services.

MHA of Genesee and Orleans Counties Executive Director Thomas Christensen, Ph.D. (LMHC) will be the guest speaker.

The MHA Educational Scholarship awards will also be presented.