May 7, 2018 - 1:15pm

Milling of pavement on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, begins Tuesday

posted by Billie Owens in roadwork, city bureau of maintenance, batavia, news, Lehigh Avenue.

Press release:

Please be aware that all motorists using Lehigh Avenue within the City of Batavia will experience travel delays on Tuesday, May 8th, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roadwork involving the milling of pavement will begin at Ellicott Street, working toward Creek Road. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the day.

Once milling is complete, the roadway will be prepared for paving. An additional memo will be issued with specific dates and times for this work.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance with any questions. Phone: 585-345-6400 (Option 1); Fax: 585-343-6199.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

