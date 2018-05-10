Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 10, 2018 - 12:34pm

Milling of pavement on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, rescheduled, work begins Tuesday, May 15

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, road maintenance, Lehigh Avenue, news, Announcements.

Press release:

There will be traffic delays on Lehigh Avenue in the City of Batavia May 15th between 7 a.m. 5 p.m. for milling operations.

Roadwork involving the milling of pavement will begin at Ellicott Street, working toward Creek Road. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the day.

Once milling is complete, the roadway will be prepared for paving. An additional memo will be issued with specific dates and times for this work.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance with any questions. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

Phone: 585-345-6400, Optiion 1

Fax: 585-343-6199

www.batavianewyork.com

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button