Milling of pavement on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, rescheduled, work begins Tuesday, May 15

There will be traffic delays on Lehigh Avenue in the City of Batavia May 15th between 7 a.m. 5 p.m. for milling operations.

Roadwork involving the milling of pavement will begin at Ellicott Street, working toward Creek Road. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the day.

Once milling is complete, the roadway will be prepared for paving. An additional memo will be issued with specific dates and times for this work.