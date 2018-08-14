Local Matters

August 14, 2018 - 3:44pm

Milling on Tracy Avenue in the city planned for Thursday

posted by Billie Owens in street maintenance, news, batavia.

On Thursday, Aug. 16th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tracy Avenue in the City of Batavia will have construction delays and lane reductions for cold milling of pavement. The work will be done between Washington Avenue and North Street.

All motorists that regularly use this road are asked to seek alternative routes during the operation. Residents within the area of the closure should anticipate delays, but we will do our best to accommodate getting you to and from your residence or place of business.

This work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Streets Supervisor or Superintendent at 345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance. 

