Motorcycle Awareness Ride is Saturday at Stan's in Batavia

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the ABATE-Genesee County Chapter is hosting a Motorcycle Awareness Ride and 2017 "Bike Blessing" on Saturday, May 13.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 10:45 at Stan's Harley-Davidson dealership at 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. A free pancake breakfast will be served from 9 to 10 a.m., courtesy of CMA Barnabas Chapter.

Kick-stands up for ride at 11 a.m. The ride will be about 100 miles long.

At the end of the run, food will be available at Ken's Charcoal Pits on Main Street in Downtown Batavia.

Plus, there will be 50/50 raffles and door prizes.

"Bikers make lousy speed bumps. Drive Aware." Come out and ride and get everyone "used to seeing us back on the road for 2017."

Cost is $15 per rider, $5 per passenger.

For more information, email [email protected]