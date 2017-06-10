Motorcycle crash reported on Ellicott Street Road, minor injuries

A motorcyclist is down in the area of 5050 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. Minor injuries are reported. A vehicle may also be involved in the accident. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The location is between Sheppard Road and Bethany Center Road.

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: The adult male motorcyclist is being evaluated; very minor, if any injuries. A small child, maybe about 5 years old, was a passenger on the bike and was not injured. A small pickup truck towing a trailer collided with the motorcycle, but the driver was not injured. There is minor damage to the motorcycle.