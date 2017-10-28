Motorcycle wreck reported on Galloway Road

A motorcycle accident is reported at 3246 Galloway Road, Batavia. "It appears the motorcyclist spun out, lost control, went off the roadway." Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The motorcyclist is down. The location is east of Downey Road. Law enforcement is on scene. Mercy Flight is called to the scene; weather being checked to determine availability.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Mercy Flight will be able to go to the accident; then will only be able to fly eastward to Rochester due to weather.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: The helicopter will be landing in an uncut hay field adjacent to the scene.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.: Mercy Flight #5 is airborne and heading to Rochester.

UPDATE 12:48 p.m.: The Galloway Road assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 12:51 p.m.: The motorcyclist was a female whose bike hit a wet, slick spot in the pavement, sending the bike fishtailing out of control. She suffered a leg injury and possibly other non-life-threatening injuries. She will be further evaluated at Strong Memorial Hospital. The witness to the accident was her husband, who was following her in his truck.