Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 23, 2017 - 5:23pm

Muckdogs announce 2017 promotional schedule

posted by Billie Owens in news, sports, muckdogs, baseball.

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs, Genesee County’s only professional sports franchise and the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce the release of their promotional schedule for the 2017 season. This year’s schedule will once again feature fireworks, giveaways, special events and daily promotions. 

This year’s promotional schedule is jam packed with fun and amazing values. Throughout the 2017 season, the Muckdogs will feature six fireworks shows, eight giveaway nights, Bark in the Park and the annual post-game helicopter candy drop. This year will also feature a “Turn Back the Clock” game where all tickets are just $5 and hot dogs and soda that night will cost just $1.

Highlights of the 2017 Promotional Schedule include:

Opening Day/Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Monday, June 19th

Pre-Game Chicken Wing Eating Contest

Monday, June 26th

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4th

T-Shirts Etc. 20th Anniversary Night & T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, July 15th  

Irish Night 

Thursday, July 20th

Downtown Batavia Night 

Thursday, July 27th

Former Buffalo Bills LB Ray Bentley Autograph Appearance & Book Giveaway

Saturday, July 29th  

Muckdogs Note Pad Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 5th

Post-Game Helicopter Candy Drop

Sunday, Aug. 6th

Batavia Lions Club Bike Raffle

Monday, Aug. 7th

Turn Back the Clock Night 

Thursday, Aug. 17th

Team Photo Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 19th & 26th

Bark in the Park 

Sunday, Aug. 20th

Fireworks Nights will be as follows: July 4th, July 14th, July 21st, July 28th, Aug. 4th and Aug. 18th

The Muckdogs will once again offer fans a daily menu of money-saving promotions available throughout the season. 

The Muckdogs daily promotions lineup is as follows: 

  • Mondays: Muckdog Monday presented by The Daily News: With a coupon from the Saturday edition of The Daily News, fans can purchase buy one get one free General Admission tickets. 
  • Tuesdays: Kids’ Tuesday Night Tickets courtesy of New York’s 529 College Savings Program: The first 50 kids accompanied by an adult receive a free General Admission ticket. 
  • Wednesdays: Family 4-Pack Night: Fans can purchase four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs, four 12-oz. sodas and a 2017 program for just $32, a savings of $19.00. 
  • Thursdays: Kids Eat Free courtesy of Bob Evans Restaurants: The first 100 kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, soda, and snack item. 
  • Fridays: Post-game fireworks will light up the sky after every Friday night home game. 
  • Saturdays: Dollar Draft Saturday: From 6-7 p.m., 12-oz. Bud Light and Genny Light drafts are just $1. 
  • Sundays: Post-Game Run the Bases with Homer presented by Bob Evans Restaurant: Kids have the opportunity to run the bases with Homer after the game and receive a coupon from Bob Evans Restaurant in Batavia. Seniors Eat Free courtesy of The Williams Law Firm: The first 100 seniors 60 and over receive a voucher for a free hot dog, soda/coffee, and a snack item. 

For a complete promotional schedule, go to www.muckdogs.com or call the Muckdogs office at (585)343-5454

The Muckdogs open their 2017 home schedule on Monday, June 19th vs. the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05 p.m. Muckdogs’ season tickets, coupon books, group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. Individual tickets went on sale Monday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button