Muckdogs announce 2017 promotional schedule

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs, Genesee County’s only professional sports franchise and the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce the release of their promotional schedule for the 2017 season. This year’s schedule will once again feature fireworks, giveaways, special events and daily promotions.

This year’s promotional schedule is jam packed with fun and amazing values. Throughout the 2017 season, the Muckdogs will feature six fireworks shows, eight giveaway nights, Bark in the Park and the annual post-game helicopter candy drop. This year will also feature a “Turn Back the Clock” game where all tickets are just $5 and hot dogs and soda that night will cost just $1.

Highlights of the 2017 Promotional Schedule include:

Opening Day/Magnet Schedule Giveaway Monday, June 19th Pre-Game Chicken Wing Eating Contest Monday, June 26th Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Tuesday, July 4th T-Shirts Etc. 20th Anniversary Night & T-Shirt Giveaway Saturday, July 15th Irish Night Thursday, July 20th Downtown Batavia Night Thursday, July 27th Former Buffalo Bills LB Ray Bentley Autograph Appearance & Book Giveaway Saturday, July 29th Muckdogs Note Pad Giveaway Saturday, Aug. 5th Post-Game Helicopter Candy Drop Sunday, Aug. 6th Batavia Lions Club Bike Raffle Monday, Aug. 7th Turn Back the Clock Night Thursday, Aug. 17th Team Photo Giveaway Saturday, Aug. 19th & 26th Bark in the Park Sunday, Aug. 20th

Fireworks Nights will be as follows: July 4th, July 14th, July 21st, July 28th, Aug. 4th and Aug. 18th.

The Muckdogs will once again offer fans a daily menu of money-saving promotions available throughout the season.

The Muckdogs daily promotions lineup is as follows:

Mondays: Muckdog Monday presented by The Daily News: With a coupon from the Saturday edition of The Daily News, fans can purchase buy one get one free General Admission tickets.

Kids' Tuesday Night Tickets courtesy of New York's 529 College Savings Program: The first 50 kids accompanied by an adult receive a free General Admission ticket.

Family 4-Pack Night: Fans can purchase four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs, four 12-oz. sodas and a 2017 program for just $32, a savings of $19.00.

Kids Eat Free courtesy of Bob Evans Restaurants: The first 100 kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, soda, and snack item.

Post-game fireworks will light up the sky after every Friday night home game.

Dollar Draft Saturday: From 6-7 p.m., 12-oz. Bud Light and Genny Light drafts are just $1.

Post-Game Run the Bases with Homer presented by Bob Evans Restaurant: Kids have the opportunity to run the bases with Homer after the game and receive a coupon from Bob Evans Restaurant in Batavia. Seniors Eat Free courtesy of The Williams Law Firm: The first 100 seniors 60 and over receive a voucher for a free hot dog, soda/coffee, and a snack item.

For a complete promotional schedule, go to www.muckdogs.com or call the Muckdogs office at (585)343-5454.

The Muckdogs open their 2017 home schedule on Monday, June 19th vs. the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05 p.m. Muckdogs’ season tickets, coupon books, group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. Individual tickets went on sale Monday.