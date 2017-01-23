Muckdogs' Hot Stove Dinner is Feb. 25 at Sacred Heart Church

The Genesee County Baseball Club will hold its annual Batavia Muckdogs Hot Stove Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 25th from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall at 17 Sumner St. in Batavia. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30.

The Hot Stove Dinner is a time for good food, new and renewed friendships, and baseball talk. The night also features both a live and Chinese auction of baseball-related memorabilia (including signed bats and balls), work by local artists, and gift certificates from a variety of local businesses.

Tickets may be purchased in Batavia at Dwyer Stadium, the Williams Law Firm, and the office of Dr. Alan Barcomb.