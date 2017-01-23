Online News. Community Views.

January 23, 2017 - 4:04pm

Muckdogs' Hot Stove Dinner is Feb. 25 at Sacred Heart Church

posted by Billie Owens in sports, batavia, news, Announcements, muckdogs.

Press release:

The Genesee County Baseball Club will hold its annual Batavia Muckdogs Hot Stove Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 25th from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall at 17 Sumner St. in Batavia. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30.

The Hot Stove Dinner is a time for good food, new and renewed friendships, and baseball talk. The night also features both a live and Chinese auction of baseball-related memorabilia (including signed bats and balls), work by local artists, and gift certificates from a variety of local businesses. 

Tickets may be purchased in Batavia at Dwyer Stadium, the Williams Law Firm, and the office of Dr. Alan Barcomb.

