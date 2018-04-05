April 5, 2018 - 11:09am
National Grid crews working to restore power to 1,150 customers
From National Grid:
Work crews (local and outside) are busy throughout Genesee County with restoration efforts ongoing following the yesterday's high winds that brought down a lot of trees and power lines. The current number of customers out of power is 1,150.
The areas with the largest number of customer outages are Darien, Bergen and Byron.
Currently, crews are active in the following areas:
- Darien
- Byron
- Bergen
- Alexander
- Oakfield
- Stafford
- Le Roy
- Pavilion
