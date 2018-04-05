Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 5, 2018 - 11:09am

National Grid crews working to restore power to 1,150 customers

posted by Billie Owens in Darien, byron, bergen, alexander, Oakfield, Stafford, Le Roy, Pavilion, news, weather, power outage.

From National Grid:

Work crews (local and outside) are busy throughout Genesee County with restoration efforts ongoing following the yesterday's high winds that brought down a lot of trees and power lines. The current number of customers out of power is 1,150.

The areas with the largest number of customer outages are Darien, Bergen and Byron.

Currently, crews are active in the following areas:

  • Darien
  • Byron
  • Bergen
  • Alexander
  • Oakfield
  • Stafford
  • Le Roy
  • Pavilion

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button