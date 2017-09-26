National Weather Service seeks volunteer observer in Pavilion to take daily measurements at 7-ish each morning

From the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo is looking for a volunteer weather observer, to take over the observing station in or within about four miles of Pavilion.

This observing station would be a part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Network or Coop Network. The Coop Network comprises nearly 10,000 volunteer weather observers nationwide who report high/low temperatures, rainfall, snowfall and snow depth to the National Weather Service on a daily basis. The data from Coop Observers helps scientists to define the long-term climate of the United States.

Observers would take daily measurements of a 24-hour high/low temperatures, precipitation, snowfall and snow depth, each morning around 7 a.m. These measurements would be relayed daily to the National Weather Service, either via the Internet or a toll-free phone number. These weather observations will be archived and use by future climate and research studies.

The Observer will be provided with an electronic thermometer, a rain gauge and a snow measuring stick.

These observations will assist the National Weather Service in its forecast and warning efforts, is vital to climatologists who are defining the climate of the United States and will help to predict drought conditions, agricultural planning and assessment, and more.

If you are interested in helping us out, or have any questions about the duties of a Coop Observer, please contact us at the address below, or you may call us at 716-565-0204, or send an email to [email protected].

National Weather Service

Buffalo Office

587 Aero Drive

Cheektowaga, NY 14225