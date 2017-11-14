'Nature's Feast' and 'Create-a-Critter' offered at GC Park & Forest, preregistration required

Then on Saturday, Dec. 2, learn how with a touch of creativity and hot glue, you can turn some pine cones, seed pods, and other natural materials into your own unique creation! Join us at the Interpretive Nature Center for "Create-a-Critter."

Session 1 is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Session 2 is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sign up for either session, cost for each is $5/person, $10/family. Enjoy some quiet time and laughs with your favorite people. Your critter can even be a perfect gift for your loved ones! All materials provided. Call 585-344-1122! Space is limited, preregistration is required .