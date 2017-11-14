'Nature's Feast' and 'Create-a-Critter' offered at GC Park & Forest, preregistration required
Press release:
Explore your creative side this season at Genesee County Park & Forest!
Save a spot for Nature’s treats on the dinner table at your next feast! Join us for "Nature’s Feast: Turkeys and more" from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 18th! Learn to find and prepare the dishes that nature has to offer with a Naturalist guide! Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center. Wear waterproof boots and dress for the weather! $5/person, $10/family. Space is limited, preregistration is required! Call 585-344-1122!
Then on Saturday, Dec. 2, learn how with a touch of creativity and hot glue, you can turn some pine cones, seed pods, and other natural materials into your own unique creation! Join us at the Interpretive Nature Center for "Create-a-Critter."
Session 1 is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Session 2 is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sign up for either session, cost for each is $5/person, $10/family. Enjoy some quiet time and laughs with your favorite people. Your critter can even be a perfect gift for your loved ones! All materials provided. Call 585-344-1122! Space is limited, preregistration is required.
