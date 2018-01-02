New emporium for essential oils -- 'The E.O.C.' -- to open in Batavia on Saturday

Entreprenuers Vicki Wood, left, and Michelle Gillard will host the Grand Opening of The E.O.C. – Essential Oil Center this Saturday in Batavia.

Press release and submitted photo:

Vicki Wood and Michelle Gillard are excited to announce the Grand Opening of The E.O.C. – Essential Oil Center this Saturday.

The E.O.C. is located on the REAR side of the Valu Plaza, 4152 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

You are invited to stop by the Grand Opening Jan. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. and see the hundreds of oils and oil-infused products in stock. There is literally something for everyone.

Most people have heard about essential oils but they may not know the different varieties and how they can be used. There is so much to learn and discover about essential oils.

Gather some information, pick up a schedule and learn more about this new resource. You can attend a variety of classes at The E.O.C. free of charge.

Whether you are a beginner, have little or no knowledge of essential oils, or you're an avid user, these classes are designed to educate people about the value, importance and necessity of incorporating essential oils and oil-infused products into their life and homes. The schedule of classes changes monthly.

View the upcoming classes here.

Questions or comments? Call Michelle Gillard at 297-0779 or Vicki Wood at 749-9411.