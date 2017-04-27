New Family Yoga class is free at Corfu Free Library

Press release:

The benefits of Yoga include increased flexibility, improved muscle strength and tone, cardio and circulatory health as well as improved energy and vitality.

Now some of these benefits can be experienced by taking the new Family Yoga class at the Corfu Free Library. The class takes place the first Monday of every month at 10:30 a.m. that is led by Josselyn Borowiec, an instructor at Maya Yoga in Batavia.

“We are lucky to have Josselyn here at the library, to lead us through these gentle Yoga practices”, says Diana Reding, Library director. “She has studied Yoga and has worked with children for several years, so we are excited to begin this new program.”

“There is no cost for the class and the types of activities are gentle and can accommodate just about anyone. Materials are provided and the only requirement is to wear comfortable clothes that allow for free movement,” adds Reding.

“We first offered a gentle Yoga class at our Pre-school Story Hour. People enjoyed it so much that we thought we would make it a regular program,” says Borowiec. “I am thrilled that there is such an interest in Yoga. We also have a number of books that provide more information about Yoga’s benefits that are available for patrons to check out. We also have Yoga books appropriate for our youngest yogini readers."

Information about the Family Yoga Class as well as the other programs and services available at the library are posted on the library’s website at www.CorfuFreeLibrary.com.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at 585-599-3321.