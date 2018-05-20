New hours at Genesee County DMV office starting tomorrow -- Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Press release:

Genesee County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is changing its daily operating hours, effective Monday, May 21. The new five day/week lobby hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

County DMV staff will continue to work on higher-than-anticipated transaction volumes and area auto dealer work in the last hour of the work day and with overtime resources.

Because of our County DMV’s reputation as a top-notch service center and expeditious processer of DMV records and changes, a significant number of adjacent counties' residents have also been coming to Batavia for their face-to-face transactions.

County Clerk/DMV staff and administrators recognize that the increased wait times and increase in transaction volumes make for a less than optimal situation, the change to this revised daily routine/access is an experiment to see if the wait times can reduce and the levels of frustration all around can be reduced/eliminated.

Genesee County wants to thank all our loyal citizens and customers for their continued use of our County DMV which enhances our state reimbursement revenue and controls or reduces the need for property tax revenue to support the overall $541,000 annual County Clerk/DMV division budget.