Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 7, 2018 - 3:38pm

New moon meteor shower and stargazing to be held outdoors at GC Park & Forest on Friday

posted by Billie Owens in genesee county park & forest, new moon, meteor shower, stargazing, summer constellations.

Press release:

Enjoy the view of a dark sky on a new moon night at the Genesee County Park & Forest! Join us for “New Moon Meteor Shower and Stargazing” from 9:30 to 11 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 10th.

Meet at the Interpretive Center and catch a front row seat for nature’s annual meteor shower! Learn about this astronomical phenomenon and hear the stories behind summer’s constellations.

This program will be held outdoors. Bring a blanket or a chair for your spot in the meadow, far away from city lights.

Program is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to sign up!

For more information visit our website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button