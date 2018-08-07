New moon meteor shower and stargazing to be held outdoors at GC Park & Forest on Friday

Press release:

Enjoy the view of a dark sky on a new moon night at the Genesee County Park & Forest! Join us for “New Moon Meteor Shower and Stargazing” from 9:30 to 11 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 10th.

Meet at the Interpretive Center and catch a front row seat for nature’s annual meteor shower! Learn about this astronomical phenomenon and hear the stories behind summer’s constellations.

This program will be held outdoors. Bring a blanket or a chair for your spot in the meadow, far away from city lights.

Program is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to sign up!

For more information visit our website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.